Hezbollah claims it flew drone over IDF military drill

Iran-backed terror group says it has proof; Hezbollah leader Nasrallah to flee Beirut for Tehran.

By World Israel News Staff

The Hezbollah terror organization in Lebanon claimed Thursday that it successfully flew a drone over northern Israel during an IDF military exercise designed to prevent such infiltration.

The Iran-backed terror group’s Al Manar news channel reported, “Hezbollah drone flew over the occupied territories’ Galilee and returned safely to Lebanon despite high alert among the ranks of the Israeli occupation army last October.”

According the Lebanese report, Hezbollah flew the drone into Israel on October 26 when the IDF staged the “Lethal Arrow” military exercise simulating a war on Israel’s northern border with the terror group.

“The maneuver was accompanied with high activity by the Israeli air force,” the Lebanese website reported, saying the drone defeated the IDF drill’s goal to “prevent drones from getting into the Palestinian airspace.”

Hezbollah’s websites regularly refer to all of Israel as “occupied Palestine.” The terror group is funded, armed and trained by Iran and also parrots Iranian leadership’s calls for the “total annihilation of Israel.”

Al-Manar said that it will broadcast on Friday photos and video footage of the Hezbollah drone “entering the Galilee and returning safely without being detected by any Israeli radar system.”

In related news, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is planning to move from Beirut to Tehran for an indefinite period and may have already have done so, the Kuwaiti Al-Jarida newspaper reported. It is unclear when he will return to Lebanon, but sources told the paper the move was related to ongoing tensions related to the massive August explosion in Beirut that killed over 200 people and destroyed a large swath of the Lebanese capital.

Nasrallah apparently also wants to stay out of Beirut until after President Donald Trump leaves office, the report said.