Hezbollah expected to attack before Jewish holidays

Israel has beefed up its forces along its northern border with Lebanon. (Flash90/Basel Awidat)

The Army is making preparations along the northern border where tensions are described as high.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Israel’s defense establishment estimates that Hezbollah will try again to attack Israeli troops before the Jewish holidays, which begin on the evening of Sept. 18 with the Jewish New Year.

They base their assumptions on ongoing threats against Israel emanating from the Iranian-backed terror group. The IDF admits it doesn’t know what form the next incident will take, whether a rocket attack, the infiltration of a terror cell or a sniper attack.

Adding to the tensions are reports of two airstrikes on Syrian positions in the last 48 hours. The latest was overnight Wednesday when Syria reported that it shot down an Israeli missile barrage against an airbase. Israel has not commented on that attack.

The latest tensions began after a Hezbollah terrorist was killed during a July 20 airstrike by Israel on a site near Damascus. Hezbollah has promised vengeance ever since, declaring a one-to-one policy – for every terrorist killed, one Israeli soldier will be targeted and killed as well.

Hezbollah has made several attempts on Israeli troops since then. The latest came on August 25 when Hezbollah terrorists fired at Israel Army troops. None were hit.

In response, IDF forces deployed dozens of illumination rounds and smoke shells. IDF attack helicopters and aircraft then struck Hezbollah terror targets.

Israel complained that the Hezbollah snipers used UN troop positions as cover.

The IDF said it would hold the Lebanese government responsible for any attacks coming from its territory. Israel has so far refrained from targeting Lebanese infrastructure but it was recently reported that the IDF chief of staff ordered plans drawn up for doing so.

Hezbollah is a part of the Lebanese political system, holding seats in its parliament.