Hezbollah rocket strike in northern Israel kills 10 Druze children, injures dozens

The Saturday rocket attack was part of a larger barrage targeting northern Israel on Saturday evening, escalating tensions in the region.

By TPS

A rocket attack on Saturday evening in Majdal Shams, a town in the northern Golan Heights, has resulted in the deaths of nine people aged 10 to 20.

The rocket struck a football field, causing widespread destruction and panic.

Dozens of others at the football field were injured in the attack. Emergency responders from Magen David Adom (MDA) and IDF helicopters quickly arrived at the scene to evacuate the wounded to local hospitals and clinics.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, currently in Washington D.C., has been briefed on the situation and is holding urgent security consultations, according to officials.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is also conducting a situational assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and other top security officials.

Initial reports from MDA’s emergency hotline said there have been 11 casualties, including 5 fatalities and 6 people in critical condition, many of them children.

However, the number of wounded has since risen to 21, according to later MDA updates.

In response to the attack, MK Hamad Amar (Yisrael Beiteinu) wrote on his Twitter account:

“My heart is with Majdal Shams. I call on the government to act immediately to increase security in Majdal Shams and all settlements in the Golan and the North. We must ensure the safety of our citizens and provide them with all the tools necessary to deal with the situation. I demand that the government take all necessary measures to restore security to the North. We cannot continue with this abandonment.”

The situation remains fluid, with authorities working to secure the area and prevent further casualties, according to officials.

Also, the IDF announced on Saturday night that it has requested residents of other northern communities to be on the alert for additional instructions and remain near protected areas.

The IDF sent out a message targeted to residents of evacuated kibbutzim and nearby communities who were not evacuated, including those living in Lahavat Habashan, Gonen, Naot Mordechai, Kfar Blum, Amir, Sde Nehemiah, Kfar Szold, Shamir, Nimrod, Neve Ativ, Marom Golan, Ein Zivan and Ortal.

“Following the events, we ask that you be attentive to the instructions of the Home Front Command and stay near protected areas,” according to the IDF instructions.

Further, in a statement on Saturday, Moshe Davidovitz, Head of the Mate Asher Regional Council and Chairman of the Line of Conflict Forum, said in response to the heavy barrage to the north and the damage to the settlement of Majdal Shams, “I share in the sorrow of the leadership of the Majdal Shams local council for the tragic harm to innocent residents and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

“I’m furious! Apparently, until the rockets land in Caesarea, the prime minister and members of the cabinet will continue the policy of ignoring the north. I call on the government to wake up from its coma and act immediately!”

Also on Saturday, the Chief of Staff, Major General Herzi Halevi, conducted a situation assessment with the commander of the Northern Command, Rev. IMT, the commander of the Air Force and other members of the General Staff Forum following the launching of missiles into the Majdal Shams region and the north of the country.