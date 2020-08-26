Hezbollah terror cell fires on IDF troops from Lebanon

In response, IDF forces deployed dozens of illumination rounds and smoke shells and responded with fire.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Hezbollah terrorists fired at Israel Army troops on Tuesday evening at 10:40 p.m., the IDF reports.

In response, IDF forces deployed dozens of illumination rounds and smoke shells. IDF attack helicopters and aircraft then struck Hezbollah terror organization targets.

“As part of the attack, the terrorist organization’s observation posts located in the border area were attacked. There are no casualties for our forces,” the IDF said.

“The IDF holds the Lebanese government responsible for all events emanating from Lebanon,” the Army said in statement, adding it “views this incident with great severity… The IDF will maintain a high level of readiness to protect Israeli sovereignty and citizens as necessary.”

The IDF asked several Israeli communities along the border to remain in their homes. It removed the restrictions by morning.

“Complex and tense days are ahead of us, we continue to work to defend the sector,” IDF Spokesman Hedi Zilberman said in late July following an earlier unsuccessful Hezbollah infiltration attempt.

“I do not suggest that anybody try the IDF or the State of Israel. We are determined to defend ourselves,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the time.

“I am impressed that the IDF is well prepared for every possible scenario. We will continue to take action to thwart Iran’s military entrenchment in our region. We will do whatever is necessary to defend ourselves, and I suggest that Hezbollah consider this simple fact. Israel is ready for any scenario,” he said.

“Yesterday’s operation was important, it prevented intrusion into our territory. Everything that is happening right now is the result of an attempt to establish a military base in our region by Iran and its metastases in Lebanon,” the prime minister said, adding Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah “is serving this Iranian interest at Lebanon’s expense.”

Tensions have been high since Hezbollah promised to avenge the killing of Ali Kamel Mohsen Jawad in a July 20 airstrike in Damascus attributed to Israel.

Israel subsequently increased its forces at the border, although it has reduced the number since.