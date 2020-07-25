Holocaust survivor stabbed to death in Moscow apartment

Irina Shur, 90, was a former professor at the Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography.

By JNS

A 90-year-old Holocaust survivor was discovered stabbed to death last week in her apartment in Moscow.

An unidentified 69-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the murder of Irina Shur, a former professor at the Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography. The former was a caseworker for Shur as late as 2016. Apparently, they remained in touch afterwards, an unnamed official told Russian news agency TASS.

Shur had been dead for at least 24 hours.

“The door to Shur’s apartment showed no signs of forced entry, leading investigators to believe she knew her killer and opened the door for them. The apartment was found in neat condition with no valuables missing, making it difficult to ascertain the motive,” reported JTA, citing TASS.

One motive being explored is that Shur was murdered by suspects attempting to take over her apartment, which is located in the expensive Dorogomilov district, reported Moskva24.