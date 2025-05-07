Houthi official to Israelis: Flee or face ‘devastating’ revenge

Houthi leader promises “unbearable” consequences for Israel’s retaliatory strike on Sana’a Airport in Yemen.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

A senior Houthi leader threatened that the terror group’s response to IDF airstrikes that destroyed Sana’a Airport would be “painful,” warning residents of the Jewish State to “stay in their bomb shelters.”

Israeli warplanes bombed Yemen’s main international airport on Tuesday, in retaliation for a Houthi missile strike that struck Ben-Gurion Airport in central Israel on Sunday.

“Our response will be devastating and painful, and will not be able to be borne by the Israeli enemy,” Houthi Supreme Political Council president Mahdi al-Mashat said in a speech on Tuesday.

“To all Zionists, from now on, stay in your shelters, or leave your country immediately, because your failed government will no longer be able to protect you,” al-Mashat added.

“The aggressor will realize that the price he will pay is high, and no aggression will deter us from our decision to support Gaza until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted.”

In a separate statement, Houthi officials characterized the Israeli strikes on its airport as egregious targeting of civilian infrastructure – despite the fact that the terror group had targeted Israel’s main airport in previous days.

The Houthis also published a number of AI-generated images, which appeared to showed potential targets for their next attack on the Jewish State.

In one image, a plume of smoke – presumably caused by a missile strike – is seen next to a road sign reading “Dimona,” the southern town where Israel’s nuclear research facility is said to be located.

Another image showed what the Houthis claimed to be “ammonia tanks” in an industrial area in the city of Haifa.

“Ammonia tanks have a date with Yemen,” read the image, which the text in Arabic, Hebrew, and English.

The image appeared to threaten that the Houthis would use chemical warfare against Israeli civilians.

The Houthi threats against Israel continued despite a recent announcement by President Donald Trump that the U.S. had agreed to a ceasefire with the terror group.

Houthi leaders confirmed that they would no longer target American ships as part of an Omani-brokered truce, but stressed that the agreement did not include Israel.