Human Rights Watch head rips UAE-Israel peace deal

Head of Human Rights Watch skewered on Twitter for peace-hating rant belittling Israel-UAE accord.

By The Algemeiner

The executive director of the notoriously anti-Israel NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) was mercilessly skewered on Twitter after he expressed sneering distaste for the recently announced normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Late Monday, over a photograph of a U.S.-Israeli delegation on a historic visit to Abu Dhabi via the first Israeli commercial flight to the UAE, HRW head Kenneth Roth tweeted, “All the kvelling about the Israeli-UAE flight does nothing to change the oppressive, discriminatory ‘one-state reality’ for occupied Palestinians. Only equal rights will do that.”

All the kvelling about the Israeli-UAE flight does nothing to change the oppressive, discriminatory “one-state reality” for occupied Palestinians. Only equal rights will do that. https://t.co/3rI2KRiML0 pic.twitter.com/qSyvQMZs32 — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) August 31, 2020

Reaction to Roth’s anti-peace rant was swift in coming.

Hillel Neuer, head of the UN Watch, noted, “Ken reveals he loves peace like the harlot revealed her love for the baby she asked King Solomon to cut in 2.”

“He uses a Yiddish word to mock Jews celebrating the Israel-UAE peace accord,” Neuer pointed out.

“Ken never makes positive Jewish references,” he added. “He’s uncomfortable with his identity.”

1. Ken reveals he loves peace like the harlot revealed her love for the baby she asked King Solomon to cut in 2. 2. He uses a Yiddish word to mock Jews celebrating the Israel-UAE peace accord. 3. Ken never makes positive Jewish references. He’s uncomfortable with his identity. https://t.co/4z9GAmrp6b — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) August 31, 2020

The director of the American Jewish Committee’s Transatlantic Institute, Daniel Schwammenthal, observed, “It is quite remarkable how bitter some people are about a peace agreement.”

“It is even more remarkable when these are people who earn a lot of money ostensibly to promote peace and human rights,” he continued.

Jewish advocacy group StopAntisemitism.org also chimed in, saying, “When a Jew-hating bigot drops some Yiddish to make him appear less of a Jew-hating bigot.”

Roth has long been noted for his hatred of Israel and his use of antisemitic rhetoric to attack it.

Most notoriously, in 2006 Roth said of Israel’s military tactics, “An eye for an eye ‐‐ or, more accurately in this case, twenty eyes for an eye ‐‐ may have been the morality of some more primitive moment.”

Abraham Foxman, the then-head of the Anti-Defamation League, called Roth’s statement “a classic anti-Semitic stereotype about Jews.”