Hungarian Foreign Minister only EU invitee to peace signing ceremony

President invites Péter Szijjártó, who recently visited Israel, to be sole EU rep at historic signing.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is the only EU minister invited by President Donald Trump who will attend the signing ceremony of the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in the White House this week, Hungary’s MTI news agency reported Sunday.

Hungarian Foreign Ministry spokesman Máté Paczolay said Szijjártó would hold bilateral talks in Washington including a meeting with senior presidential adviser Jared Kushner, who played a significant role in developing Trump’s Middle East peace plan and brokering the agreements to be signed between the two Gulf nations and the Jewish state.

Szijjártó posted on his Facebook page that Hungary continues to support the efforts for peace in the region. He praised the White House roadmap for stabilizing the region, saying it has produced two peace agreements between Arab states and Israel and proves to be the best peace plan to date that promises the most chances for peace in the Middle East.

Hungary’s Foreign Ministry said that country continues to advocate for a fair solution for the countries in the region.

While the Palestinians have assailed the peace deals as a “stab in the back” by the UAE and Bahrain, European powerhouses like France, Germany and the UK have praised the deal in which the two Gulf nations will become the third and fourth Arab countries to establish diplomatic relations with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

Last year, Hungary opened a diplomatic trade mission in Jerusalem, becoming the first European country in decades to do so.

Szijjarto told Netanyahu at the time that Hungary will not follow the European Commission’s policy of labeling items that are produced in Judea and Samaria.

“We do not support the list of companies in the settlements to be announced by the high representative of Human Rights of the United Nations,” he said, “We [support] tighter, better and more dynamic cooperation between Israel and the European Union.”