Hunter Biden reveals he’s under investigation for ‘tax affairs’

Hunter Biden reveals he is under investigation for his "tax affairs" on December 9th, 2020. (Twitter/The Hill/Screenshot)

The investigation was allegedly triggered by Suspicious Activity Reports (SARS) which were sent to the U.S. government by Biden’s bank.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden, announced Wednesday evening that he is being formally investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware over his “tax affairs.”

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in a statement

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

Fox News reported that a “well-placed government source” told the outlet Biden is the “subject/target” of a grand jury investigation, an allegation that he has been accused of committing criminal acts.

SARS are generated when accounts engage in suspicious foreign transactions. Fox News reported that Biden’s SARS are linked to money transfers from China and other countries.

In October, reports emerged that the FBI had taken possession of a laptop abandoned by Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop.

The laptop, which allegedly contained massive amounts of highly sensitive information, was protected only by the password “Hunter02.”

Twitter and Facebook froze the accounts of social media users who shared a New York Post story on the reported FBI investigation into the laptop.

Twitter locked the New York Post out of their account until public pressure forced CEO Jack Dorsey to apologize for censoring the story.

In a statement, the Biden-Harris transition team said, “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

Joe Biden is not under investigation or suspected of any wrongdoing.

In keeping with standard practice, the FBI will not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation into the laptop.