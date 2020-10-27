Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner set to reveal damning ‘new allegations’

Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, delivers a statement to reporters ahead of the presidential debate, Oct. 22, 2020. (AP/Evan Vucci)

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, will be interviewed by Tucker Carlson on Fox News on Tuesday night. He will reveal “new allegations,” which will “bury” the Biden family, The Daily Mail reports on Tuesday.

Sean Davis, co-founder of The Federalist, tweeted: “According to a source familiar with the planning, Bobulinski will play recordings of Biden family operatives begging him to stay quiet and claiming Bobulinski’s revelations will ‘bury’ the reputations of everyone involved in Hunter’s overseas deals.”

Bobulinski dropped a bombshell in the deepening story concerning Hunter’s shady business dealings at a press conference just before the second presidential debate in Nashville on Oct. 22. Bobulinski was invited by President Donald Trump to the debate as his special guest.

Hunter’s business ventures have been making news, despite what appears to be a concerted effort by the mainstream press and social media giants Twitter and Facebook to squash the story, after the New York Post got hold of the hard drive of a Macbook Pro that belonged to Hunter. Hunter had brought the laptop in for repairs but failed to pick it up, making it the property of the repair shop.

Emails on the hard drive revealed that Joe Biden almost certainly met with a business partner of Hunter despite claiming that he knew nothing of Hunter’s business dealings.

It was already known that Hunter was paid handsomely as a board member of a Ukraine energy firm, Burisma, though he had no experience in the field. He also was part of a large investment deal with a China company, though he had no expertise in investing. Critics say Hunter was in fact trading on access to his father.

Bobulinski’s bombshell was his claim that Joe Biden received money from Hunter’s business ventures, specifically the one in China, and may in fact have been the brains behind them.

The New York Post revealed one email which referenced “10 held by H for the big guy.” Bobulinki said the big guy referred to Joe Biden. The 10 referred to a 10% split of the partnership.

Bobulinski told Fox News earlier that Hunter “frequently referenced asking [Joe Biden] for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals” in China.

On Tuesday, Bobulinski’s “extended interview” with Carlson will be aired. “Tony Bobulinski says he met with Joe Biden about China,” Carlson tweeted. “The media have suppressed the story, but it’s real and it matters. Voters have a right to know the details.”

“In the interview, which will be Bobulinski’s first on camera since coming forward about his business dealings with Biden, Bobulinski will discuss new allegations regarding his relationships with both Hunter and the former vice president,” Fox News said.

Bobulinski and Hunter had formed a company in 2017 that specialized in infrastructure investment. “No deals appear to have been completed, and the firm folded in 2018,” The Daily Mail reports.