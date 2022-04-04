‘Hush money’ – Does Israel indirectly support Palestinian terror funding?

Jerusalem-based think tanks notes unusual Israeli government “loans” and “advance payments” to the PA may have violated Israeli law.

By World Israel News Staff

A Jerusalem-based think tank revealed Monday that the Israeli government may be indirectly funding terror by transferring funds to the Palestinian Authority and that Defense Minister Benny Gantz may have acted outside of the boundaries of the law by providing the PA with “advance payments” and “loans.

The Kohelet Policy Forum (KPF), a nonprofit organization focused on security and strengthening Israel’s democracy, approached the Israeli government to ask if it deducted PA payments to terrorists and their families before transferring funds to the entity, which is required by Israeli law.

The PA maintains a notorious “pay for slay” policy according to which Palestinians who attempt or commit violent terror attacks against Israelis receive a salary — which the KPF says oftentimes amounts to five times the average monthly wage in PA-controlled areas.

As Gantz has repeatedly engaged in appeasement efforts towards the PA, including reportedly telling PA president Mahmoud Abbas that he strives to be the “next Rabin” and transferring large sums of money to the Authority, some of which occurred ahead of schedule, the KPF’s Litigation Department raised concerns about the non-transparency of these transactions.

It took the Israeli government more than two months to offer a laconic response to KPF’s inquiry. the think tank said.

According to a statement from the KPF, the Finance Ministry simply responded that all the transfers were “done according to the law.” The Ministry did not attempt to explain the legality of the advancement payments and loans, nor did it offer a legal justification for those transfers.

“As Israel faces another wave of terror, it is preposterous to see our own government appearing to skirt Israeli law to send hush money to the Palestinian Authority,” said Ariel Erlich, director of the Litigation Department at KPF, in a statement.

“We call upon the government to explain how Gantz could transfer funds to the Palestinians while they continue pay for slay.”

“One of Israel’s greatest diplomatic achievements was the United States passing of the Taylor Force Act, which bans U.S. money from going to the Palestinian Authority while they maintain pay for slay,” said Professor Eugene Kontorovich, director of the International Law Department at KPF.

“When Israel breaks its own law to the same effect, it undermines this pillar of American support for Israel,” he added.