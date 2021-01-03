IDF captures suspects in stone-throwing that critically injured Jewish woman

The IDF took off in hot pursuit and so far have arrested 20 suspects.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

The stone-throwing attack that critically injured a 30-year-old woman near Neve Tzuf in the Binyamin region of Judea and Samaria was an organized attack made up of two terrorist squads, Israel’s Channel 20 reports.

One of the groups blocked the road while the second threw stones. One of those rocks struck the young woman in the head. She was treated at the scene and rushed to Tel Hashomer hospital.

The IDF took off in hot pursuit, focusing on the nearby Arab village of Deir Nizam. By 8:00 p.m., Arabs in the village said that the IDF had encircled it. So far the IDF has arrested 20 suspects.

The driver has been identified as Rivka Teitel. Two of her sons with her were not injured.

According to website 0404, one of Rivka’s sisters said, “This is the second time our family has been hit by terrorism, [another sister] Sarah’s husband Moshe was injured 12 years ago in a shooting attack and went blind as a result. To this day he is defined as 100% disabled. We’re used to thinking of stones as smaller [less deadly] but they can be much more dangerous.

“Rivka is suffering from a head injury and more than that at the moment we do not know – we are waiting for doctors who will update us and tell us what to do,” she said.

Two weeks ago in the same area, terrorists threw stones at vehicles on Route 465, near the same village. A vehicle was damaged but there were no casualties.

A week ago, terrorists threw stones at a bus between the HaOfakim junction and Beit Anun, north of Kiryat Arba. The bus was damaged.

Tensions are high in Judea and Samaria after a Jewish teen, Ahuvia Sandak, was killed on Dec. 21 in a high-speed car chase with police. The other people in the car with Sandak say that police bumped the car, causing it to flip over, leading to Sandak’s death.

It was reported on Sunday that the officers involved in the chase would not be prosecuted.

Protests, often violent, have taken place against the police since the accident