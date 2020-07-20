IDF captures three terrorists after attack, drive-by shooting

The terrorists were transferred to Israel’s Shin Bet for further questioning.

By World Israel News Staff

Following joint intelligence and operational activity of IDF troops along with the Shin Bet, (Israel’s internal security agency) three terrorists were apprehended in the Jalazone refugee camp, North of Ramallah on Saturday.

The IDF released information about the incident on Sunday.

A few hours prior to their capture, the terrorists attempted to carry out a terror attack by hurling an explosive device as well as an attempted drive-by shooting from their vehicle towards the community of Beit-El, Northeast of Ramallah. No injuries or damage were reported.

The terrorists were transferred to Israel’s Shin Bet for further questioning.

The security forces will continue operating in order to maintain the security in the region, to thwart attempted terror attacks and to apprehend terrorists.

Similarly on Wednesday, IDF troops thwarted an attempted terror attack by apprehending four terrorists adjacent to the city of Nablus (Shechem).

Two Molotov cocktails and an improvised explosive device were found in their possession and they appear to have been on their way to perpetrate a terror attack.

The terrorists and weapons were transferred to security forces for further questioning.

“The IDF will continue operating in order to preserve the security in the region, thwart any terror attempts and apprehend terrorists,” the Army said in a statement.