IDF chief of staff unlucky? Heads to isolation for 2nd time

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Is Israel’s Army chief of staff just plain unlucky?

Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi is heading into isolation for the second time after coming into contact with someone last week who was now confirmed to have corona, the IDF reported on Thursday.

“The chief of staff will stay in isolation and maintain a regular schedule, as much as possible,” the IDF reported, saying Kochavi “feels well, without symptoms, and will be examined in the near future.”

Isolation is no stranger to the IDF’s top general. Three months ago, Kochavi went into quarantine after being exposed to a corona patient during a conference.

Also in isolation is Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who came into contact with an infected individual on Sunday evening. He is also feeling well. Another minister, Rafi Peretz, entered isolation on Thursday.

Kochavi nearly lost his life last week. It was reported on Wednesday that his helicopter suffered engine failure and sunk to no more than 100 feet off the ground before the pilots regained control.

The pilots were blamed for for turning off the wrong motor but that has not been confirmed.