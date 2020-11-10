IDF downs Hezbollah drone that entered Israel

Israeli troops on Tuesday downed a Hezbollah drone that crossed from Lebanon into Israel, the IDF announced in an official statement.

By World Israel News Staff

“Our troops just monitored and downed a drone belonging to Hezbollah that crossed from Lebanon into Israel,” the IDF announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The Israeli military’s statement added, “There was no danger to the nearby communities and our forces.”

Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group have engaged in small-scale skirmishes during the past year.

In April, Israel announced that Hezbollah carried out “provocative” activity near the border, with Foreign Minister Israel Katz saying that members of the terror group made multiple attempts to breach the border.

Israel “thoroughly condemned” the incident and explained that it fired flares along the border after it found damage to the security fence in three locations.

Neither Hezbollah nor the Lebanese government commented on the downed drone on Tuesday.

Israel’s statement on the incident concluded, “We maintain elevated readiness and will not tolerate any violation of Israeli sovereignty.”