IDF eliminates band of 4 terrorists planting bomb on northern border

IDF troops and aircraft fired simultaneously at the terrorists, eliminating them. (Flash90/David Cohen)

The IDF said it holds the Syrian regime responsible for all events on Syrian soil and will not tolerate any violation of Israeli sovereignty.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

IDF troops foiled an attempt to place an improvised explosive device (IED) along the border between Syria and Israel. The incident was reported shortly after midnight on Monday.

“IDF troops on the southern Golan Heights adjacent to an IDF post spotted a terror squad placing explosive devices next to the security fence. IDF troops and an IDF aircraft fired simultaneously towards the squad of four terrorists, a hit was identified. No IDF injuries were reported,” the Army statement said.

“The Northern Command maintains elevated readiness for various scenarios. The IDF holds the Syrian regime responsible for all events on Syrian soil and will not tolerate any violation of Israeli sovereignty,” according to the statement.

The incident comes as tensions remain high on Israel’s northern border after a foiled Hezbollah infiltration attempt on July 27. The terror group vows it still plans revenge for the killing of one of its members last week.

Hours after the incident, Hezbollah said its planned retaliation will “surely come.”

“Our response is yet to come – the Zionists must only wait for punishment for the crimes,” it also said, part of a series of threats it made following the attack.

On Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., Israel reported a group of three-to-four Hezbollah terrorists tried to cross the border. They were spotted by an alert soldier at an IDF outpost – a fresh, 19-year-old female recruit.

After the incident, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah was “playing with fire.”

“Any attack against us will be met with great strength,” he said.

IDF Spokesman Hedi Zilberman said following the incident, “complex and tense days are ahead of us, we continue to work to defend the sector – IDF forces are ready and willing to continue as needed.”

Hezbollah says it wants revenge for the killing of Ali Kamel Mohsen Jawad in a July 20 airstrike in Damascus attributed to Israel.