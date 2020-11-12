IDF finds body of missing soldier near Jerusalem

The body of Cpl. Sagi Ben-David was located near the Hizma checkpoint and the Israeli military has launched an investigation into the cause of death.

By JNS

An Israel Defense Forces soldier who was missing for two days was found dead on Thursday, near a military checkpoint close to Jerusalem, the military confirmed, saying that an investigation of the incident has been launched.

The body of Cpl. Sagi Ben-David, who had been missing since Tuesday, was located near the Hizma checkpoint, the IDF said, adding the family had been notified.

Ben David was stationed at the Anatot Base near Jerusalem, where he was last seen. He apparently turned off his phone when he left the base.

The IDF noted that the Israel Police was taking part in the investigation into the circumstances of his death, adding that while all leads are being pursued at this time, it appears his death was not a result of a nationalistically motivated act.