IDF hits Hamas terror targets after missile launched into Israel

By David Isaac, World Israel News

IDF fighter jets targeted Hamas sites after a projectile was fired from the Gaza Strip at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Sirens sounded in the southern Israeli city of Sderot and in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip sending residents to shelter. No injuries were reported as the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted the rocket.

The IDF’s retaliatory strike hit a concrete manufacturing site used for underground infrastructure construction as well as military subterranean facilities belonging to the Hamas terror organization.

An IDF statement said Israel views any terror activity with great severity and will continue operating as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli civilians.

“The Hamas terror organization is responsible for all events transpiring in the Gaza Strip and emanating from it, and will bear the consequences for terror activity against Israeli civilians,” the statement said.

It was the first attack in nearly a month. On July 5, terrorists launched three rockets into southern Israel after which the IDF hit several Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

The south has been relatively quiet the last few months. Israel and Hamas are reportedly working on a long-term ceasefire mediated by Egypt.

Beginning in March 2018, Hamas began its March of Return protests. It also started launching incendiary devices into Israel burning thousands of acres.