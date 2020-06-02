IDF jeep ambushed by Bedouins

While trying to catch a band of thieves in the Negev on Tuesday an IDF military jeep was ambushed by a group of Bedouin vehicles, the IDF said in a statement.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Early Tuesday morning several suspects were noticed stealing military equipment at the Tze’elim IDF base in the Negev. While pursuing the thieves, the soldiers were ambushed by numerous Bedouin vehicles. The police were called in right away to intervene because by law the IDF is restricted in its response to attempted burglaries of its bases.

This is not the first time a military base has been targeted by thieves.

A planned weapons heist on the Mishmar HaNegev military base was thwarted by the Shin Bet in April after a hole was found in the perimeter fence. Upon investigation, it was revealed that a 19-year-old IDF soldier who lives in the Bedouin city of Rahat, his relative, and two residents of a local Palestinian town were planning on stealing weapons from the military base.

The soldier’s job was to film the base and transfer photos to his relative who in turn would deliver the photos to two Palestinians and smuggle them into Israel. All four of those involved with the planned robbery are in custody.

Twenty-one people suspected of stealing weapons and ammunition from military bases and selling them on the black market were arrested in March. The suspects included soldiers, Israeli civilians, and residents of Palestinian-controlled areas.