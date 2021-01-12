IDF makes drug bust on Egyptian border, captured contraband worth millions

Israeli forces periodically clash with drug smugglers on the border with Egypt.

The IDF foiled a drug-smuggling attempt on the Egypt-Israel border and captured drugs worth millions of shekels on Monday.

IDF spotters identified a number of suspects as they tried to smuggle drugs from Egypt. Troops operating in the area fired at the smugglers.

The soldiers seized a number of bags containing drugs worth millions of shekels and a number of vehicles, which were handed over to the Israel Police.

Israeli forces periodically clash with drug smugglers on the border with Egypt, a major route for drugs, weapons and women into Israel.

In 2013, Israel completed a high-tech fence along the Egyptian border to prevent the flow of work migrants, mainly from from Africa through Egypt.

The tall fence, which includes IDF patrols dedicated to patrolling it, has also been helpful in slowing down the prolific smuggling trade from Egypt into Israel, mostly the work of local Bedouin tribes.