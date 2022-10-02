IDF soldier lightly injured as Palestinian shooting attacks mount

Chairman of the Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan and other civilians duck for cover during a shooting attack near Shechem (Nablus), Oct. 2, 2022. (Samaria Regional Council)

Shots fired at Israeli soldiers and civilians near Shechem were Sunday’s second shooting.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

An IDF soldier manning a checkpoint in Samaria was lightly injured by Palestinian gunfire on Sunday evening. It followed a shooting attack earlier in the day on an Israeli bus and taxi taking special needs children to school children near Elon Moreh.

According to the IDF, the gunfire at the checkpoint targeted both soldiers and civilians. Soldiers returned fire and launched a manhunt for the terrorist.

Rescuers Without Borders, an emergency service, said the soldier was hit in the leg by gunfire on a road between the community of Itamar and a nearby IDF base. The gunfire began towards the end of a rally protesting the morning shooting and calling for greater government action against Palestinian terror.

In the morning shooting, the driver of the taxi managed to continue driving to a nearby army base where he was treated by IDF medics. He is currently listed in light condition.

Sunday’s terror attack is the latest shooting in Samaria, with nearly 10 such attacks reported in Samaria in one week in late September.

A pair of shooting attacks were reported in a single evening that week.

Since the beginning of the year, the IDF has reported a sharp rise in shooting attacks in Judea and Samaria. About 70 such attacks have occurred since the beginning of 2022, compared to about 50 shooting attacks in all of 2021.