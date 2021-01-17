IDF special forces nab 2 terrorists who fired at border police

A large quantity of ammunition of various types was seized in the suspects’ houses, the Shin Bet said Thursday.

The Border Police’s elite undercover unit captured two terrorists who fired at Border Policemen in the Jenin area last month, the Shin Bet (Israel’s Security Agency) announced.

On December 19, 2020, during an Israeli operation on the outskirts of Jenin, a suspicious vehicle stopped near a unit of Border Policemen.

A terrorist who was sitting next to the driver got out of the vehicle, fired several bullets at the armored jeep, and then both fled the scene.

Border police and IDF forces worked to locate those involved in the shooting.

An investigation conducted by the Shin Bet led to the arrest of the terrorists by the Border Police’s undercover unit.

The troops arrived at the house of one of the terrorists in the morning, entered the house and arrested him in his room while he is in his bed.

A large quantity of ammunition of various types was seized in the suspects’ houses, the Shin Bet said Thursday.

The two suspects, 19- and 21-year-old residents of Jenin, were taken for questioning by the Shin Bet.