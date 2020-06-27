IDF strikes Hamas posts after 2 rockets hit southern Israel

One day after Hamas threatened Israel over its impending declaration of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, terrorists in Gaza launched two rockets into Israeli territory.

By Ebin Sandler, World Israel News

Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip launched two rockets into Israel late Friday evening, the Israeli military announced.

Following the rocket attack, Israeli aircraft struck two military posts belonging to the Hamas terror group, which rules the Gaza strip.

While none of the Islamic factions that operate in the strip took credit for the attack on Friday night, Israel holds Hamas responsible for all rocket fire emanating from the coastal enclave.

The rockets landed in opens areas in southern Israel.

On Thursday, Hamas threatened Israel with a violent response to its plans to extend sovereignty over Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Over the years, Hamas has killed dozens of Israelis with rocket attacks. In 2019, Hamas launched closed to 700 rockets during a barrage in the first week of May, killing 4 Israelis and injuring more than 100.

During that attack, Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile defense system took out 86 percent of the projectiles in the bombardment.

At the time, Hamas claimed that the sheer volume of rockets overcame the Iron Dome, but the shoot-dawn rate during that attack was not significantly lower than the 90 percent average, Business Insider reported.