IDF thwart terror attempt near city of Ariel

The troops responded with fire towards the assailants, one of whom was hit. The other fled the area.

By World Israel News Staff

IDF troops thwarted an attempt of a terror squad to hurl Molotov cocktails at an IDF post adjacent to the city of Ariel on Thursday.

During operational activity, IDF troops identified two masked assailants hurling a burning Molotov cocktail at an IDF post. The troops responded with fire towards the assailants, one of whom was hit. The other fled the area.

IDF troops provided the assailant with initial medical treatment at the scene before transferring him to the Palestine Red Crescent for further medical treatment.

A report regarding a Palestinian fatality from gunfire in an adjacent village was received.

The incident is being looked into.