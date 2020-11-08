IDF thwarts stabbing attack near Hebron

The troops called on the assailant to stop. The assailant kept on advancing towards the them.

By World Israel News Staff

An attempted stabbing attack took place adjacent to the Al Fawwar refugee camp, southwest of Hebron, on Sunday.

The assailant, later identified as Ali Suleiman Muhammed Amru, 41, arrived to the area in a vehicle, exited and advanced with a drawn knife towards troops in attempt to stab the soldiers stationed at a junction.

The troops called on the assailant to stop. The assailant kept on advancing towards the them. The soldiers fired three shots toward his feet in an attempt to stop him.

Amru continued to advance, saying he came to die. The troops fired one shot at his chest.

No IDF injuries were reported. The assailant was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

The attack follows one last Wednesday when IDF troops thwarted an attempted shooting south of Nablus.

The attacker, identified as Balal Adnan Rawajba, had served in the Palestinian Authority’s security services. The weapon he used in the attack was given to him by the PA, according to IDF sources.

Rawajba pointed his weapon at the soldiers, who neutralized him before he could use it.

No IDF casualties were reported in that attack either.