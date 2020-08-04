IDF troops find grade-school knapsack with deadly cargo on Golan border

The Israeli soldiers made the discovery in the area where they foiled a terrorist cell attempting to plant a bomb.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

IDF troops on Monday found an innocent-looking, grade-school knapsack, only it contained deadly supplies.

The Israeli soldiers made the discovery in the area where they foiled a terrorist cell attempting to plant a bomb alongside the Syria-Lebanon border.

The patrol was conducted in the area where the improvised explosive device (IED) was placed.

During the patrol, weapons and the knapsack were found. The satchel contained a few IEDs ready to deploy against IDF troops. It was found 25 meters from the security fence on the Israeli side of the Alpha Line, Syria and Israel’s de facto border.

In the afternoon, the Commanding Officer of the 210th Division, Brig. Gen. Roman Gofman and the Head of the International Cooperation Unit, Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, met with the Force Commander of UNDOF, Major General Ishwar Hamal, at the scene where the IED was placed.

The Commanding Officer of the 210th Division, Brig. Gen. Roman Gofman, emphasized that the IDF will not allow any harm to Israeli civilians or any violation of Israeli sovereignty, and that the IDF holds Syria responsible for any aggression from its territory.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, IDF troops spotted a terror squad placing explosive devices next to the security fence.

“IDF troops and an IDF aircraft fired simultaneously towards the squad of four terrorists, a hit was identified. No IDF injuries were reported,” the Army statement said.

The incident comes as tensions remain high on Israel’s northern border after a foiled Hezbollah infiltration attempt on July 27. The terror group vows it still plans revenge for the killing of one of its members in late July.

“Our response is yet to come – the Zionists must only wait for punishment for the crimes,” it said, part of a series of threats it made following the attack.

However, the assessment is that the terror group that planted the bomb was not connected to Hezbollah. There are several terror organizations operating on the Syrian side of the Syria-Lebanon border and this one was likely tied to Iran.