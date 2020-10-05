If health is measured in tweets, Trump is doing just fine

President Donald Trump walks to the White House as he arrives on the South Lawn, Aug. 14, 2017. (AP/Alex Brandon)

Trump let out a tweet storm urging people to vote on Monday morning.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

President Donald Trump seems to have fully recovered from his bout with coronavirus if his Twitter feed is any indication. In a three-hour timespan starting early morning Monday he let loose with a Twitter storm that showed no signs of abating.

The first tweet was a quote from a supporter who appeared on Fox News.

“I’m voting for Donald Trump. My father is a Union Worker and his 401K has tripled under President Trump.” USA Voter. @foxandfriends Thank you, and remember that the Stock Market is getting ready to break its all time high. NEXT YEAR WILL BE THE BEST EVER. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!!!!!”

News that Trump had coronavirus was delivered by the president himself, also via Twitter. At around 1:00 a.m. on Friday, he tweeted that he and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with Covid-19.

Concern about his condition rose when White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, then quoted as an anonymous source, said on Saturday, “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

The president was furious with Meadows for making those comments, according to reports.

Trump was treated with a number of medications including Regeneron, a polyclonal antibody cocktail. He was also given oxygen.

In a sign he was bouncing back, Trump took a car ride and waved to supporters outside the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Sunday. According to Associated Press, the president is hoping for a Monday discharge from the hospital.

The tweets on Monday morning suggest Trump is eager to get back to work. Among the tweets:

“TODAY is the LAST day to register to VOTE in ARIZONA, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, OHIO, AND TEXAS! Click below for more information, and let’s #MAGA!”

“PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH (BRING OUR SOLDIERS HOME). VOTE!”

“SAVE OUR SECOND AMENDMENT. VOTE!”

“FIGHT THE CORRUPT FAKE NEWS MEDIA. VOTE!”

“PROTECT PREEXISTING CONDITIONS. VOTE!”

“BETTER & CHEAPER HEALTHCARE. VOTE!”

“MASSIVE REGULATION CUTS. VOTE!”

“SPACE FORCE. VOTE!”

“BEST V.A. EVER. 91% APPROVAL RATING. VOTE!”

“401(K). VOTE!”

“BIGGEST TAX CUT EVER, AND ANOTHER ONE COMING. VOTE!”

“RELIGIOUS LIBERTY. VOTE!”

“LAW & ORDER. VOTE!”