Ilhan Omar’s father dies of coronavirus complications

The congresswoman’s father reportedly died Monday of COVID-related complications.

By World Israel News Staff

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) announced the passing of her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, in a press release Monday night.

“It is with tremendous sadness and pain to say goodbye to my father, Nur Omar Mohamed. No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew and loved him,” she said.

“Surely we belong to God and to him shall we return,” the Somali-born congresswoman added, quoting a verse from the Koran.

Omar posted the announcement on Twitter as well, along with a picture of herself with her father.

Mohamed reportedly died of COVID-related complications.