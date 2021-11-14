In first, Israeli tech presented at Dubai security exhibition

Israeli presence at Mideast’s leading air show presents opportunities for new partnerships.

By TPS

Israel’s Ministry of Defense will open a national pavilion at the Dubai Air Show security exhibition and will head a delegation of Israeli defense industries, Israel’s first appearance in this venue.

One year after the signing of the Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), SIBAT – the International Defense Cooperation Directorate at Israel’s Ministry of Defense (IMOD) will open an Israeli national pavilion in Dubai on Monday. The pavilion will be inaugurated by SIBAT head Brigadier General (Res.) Yair Kulea, with the participation of senior members of the defense establishment and the CEOs of the defense industries.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated Sunday that “the growing partnership between Israel and the United Arab Emirates after the Abraham Accords is a strategic asset. The Ministry of Defense’s participation and leadership in the exhibition is a testament to the deepening of these important relations.”

Among the defense industries that will be at the exhibition are Elbit Systems, IAI, Rafael, the government-owned Tomer rocket propulsion systems, Astronautics, Nir Or, and View-Vision Technologies.

The Dubai Airshow features over 20 country pavilions along with an aircraft display of over 160 commercial, military, and private jets, and describes itself as “the leading aerospace event in the Middle East and the fastest growing airshow in the world.”

A bit more than a year after the signing of the Abraham Accords on the White House lawns on September 15, 2020, Israel and the UAE have signed multiple agreements in a broad spectrum of issues, and institutions from both countries have launched multi-faceted collaborations.