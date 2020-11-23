Iran-backed forces in Yemen claim successful strike on Saudi oil facility

A Houthi spokesman calls the Quds-2-type missile used in the attack “very accurate” and warns that “operations will continue.”

By JNS

Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen had launched a successful missile strike on a Saudi Aramco oil distribution station in Jeddah, a Houthi spokesman said on Monday.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Sarea warned foreign companies and residents in Saudi Arabia to exercise caution as “operations will continue,” reported Reuters. The attack was in response to Saudi-led actions in Yemen, said Sarea.

The Houthi spokesman said that the strike, which used a Quds-2-type missile, was “very accurate,” adding that “ambulances and fire engines rushed to the target.”

In 2015, a Saudi-led military coalition restored the Yemeni government after the Houthi forces ousted it in 2014.

Saudi Arabia has not confirmed the strike and the state-owned Aramco company did not comment, according to the report.

The September 2019 combined cruise missile and drone attacks on the Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq and Khurais oil-processing facilities, which caused extensive damage and have been attributed to Iran, were a “global wake-up call” regarding the missile threat, a senior former Israeli air-defense source told JNS at the time.