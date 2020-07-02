Iran reports ‘incident’ at major nuclear facility

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran photo showing centrifuge machines in the Natanz uranium enrichment facility. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP)

Iranians confirm reports that something major happened at their Natanz top-secret nuclear facility but release few details of the incident.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

Iran admitted Thursday that there had been a serious accident at the top-secret nuclear facility where it is widely believed the Islamic Republic is enriching uranium for use in nuclear weapons.

A report by the state-run IRNA news agency said a “pre-fabricated steel framework of Natanz open site has broken.”

Iran Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told IRNA the “accident happened Thursday morning at the open site of Natanz facility under construction but caused no human casualties, nor has it disrupted the ongoing activities at the site,” adding that “there are no fears of nuclear pollution.”

However, the Israeli news website Intelli Times said it would be comparing satellite pictures to try and ascertain the damage.

“In yesterday’s satellite imagery, there is no indication of a change in existing infrastructure, so the event did indeed happen this morning. In the next 48 hours it will be possible to identify precisely the ‘accident’ and its exact nature,” Intelli Times reported in a tweet.

The latest incident occurred less than a week after a massive explosion in the mountains rocked Iran’s capital city Tehran. The Iranians claimed the blast was the result of a gas leak, but satellite imagery showed massive damage at a site known to be an underground complex that produces Iranian ballistic missiles.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran was continuing to stonewall the International Atomic Energy Agency – the UN watchdog that monitors international violations of nuclear treaties.

“The IAEA filed a report that made very clear that the Iranians have failed to allow access to two sites that are suspected of potentially having engaged in nuclear activity related to their previous programs, programs that predate the JCPOA,” Pompeo said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran Nuclear Deal.

“The Iranians continue to deny access to the IAEA,” Pompeo said. “I hope the Iranians will change their mind to allow full IAEA unfettered, repeated, consistent access. To date, they’ve chosen not to do so.”

The Natanz site is located about 250 kilometers (150 miles) south of the capital, Tehran, and is known as Iran’s main enriched uranium production facility. The Iranians had previously lied about its existence before a dissident opposition member in 2002 revealed details of the Natanz plant, which is reportedly buried underground and protected by a 2.5 meter (8 foot) thick reinforced concrete barrier.

The site is where the alleged Stuxnet cyber attack took place, which damaged thousands of centrifuges that purify uranium into weapons-grade material.

Although it sits on the world’s fourth-largest known oil reserves, Iranian leaders have invested tens of billions of dollars in what they claim is a need for the “peaceful” use of nuclear power, while at the same time developing long-range ballistic missiles and calling for the “total annihilation” of Israel.