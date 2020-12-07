Iran: Satellite-controlled AI powered gun killed nuclear scientist

The flag-draped coffin of assassinated Iranian nuclear scientiest Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at his funeral ceremony in Tehran, Nov. 30, 2020. (AP/Iran Ministry of Defense)

Iranian general says robot machine gun used AI to assassinate top Iranian nuclear scientist.

By World Israel News Staff

One of Iran’s top generals said Sunday the assassination of his country’s top nuclear scientist was carried out by a satellite-controlled gun that used artificial intelligence and that no attackers were present at the scene.

Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi accused Israel of carrying out the Nov. 27 attack, saying the shooting of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was done by a satellite system that first tried to eliminate the 11 bodyguards in Fakhrizadeh’s motorcade, Iran’s Fars News agency reported.

Fadavi said an explosion of the lead car aimed at eliminating the protecting guard, and the robot machine gun with an “advanced camera” found in a nearby vehicle was controlled by satellite.

“The machine gun was equipped with artificial intelligence to target Martyr Fakhrizadeh,” Fadavi said, admitting that there was no “terrorist element” at the scene, despite initial reports that claimed five gunmen were involved.

“The gun was focused only on Martyr Fakhrizadeh, and his wife was not shot, despite being a few centimeters away. The head of the protection team was also shot four times because he threw himself on Shahid Fakhrizadeh, and no enemy was on the scene to shoot the guards,” Fadavi said.

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said that electronic equipment has been used in the “highly complicated” assassination and claimed it “further underlined the role of Israel and the anti-Iran Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization in the terror attack,” Fars reported.

“Unfortunately, the operation was very complicated and was carried out using electronic equipment ,and no one (terrorist) was present on the scene. But some clues are available, and the identity and records of the designer of the operation has been discovered by us,” Shamkhani said.

The Fars report said Israel’s Mossad spy agency gained access to Fakhrizadeh’s name via a UN list that referred to him as a senior scientist of Iran’s Defense Ministry’s Physics Research Center.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday vowed retaliation.

“Enemies of Iran should know well that the Iranian nation and officials are too brave and too courageous to leave this criminal act unanswered,” Rouhani said during an event in Tehran.

“The relevant officials will give a response to their crime in due time, and in addition, the Iranian nation is too wise and too smart to fall into the trap of the Zionists’ plot,” Rouhani added.