Iranian proxies demand Arab world confront ‘Israeli aggression’ ahead of sovereignty

Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Gaza’s Hamas claimed Israel’s plan to extend sovereignty over Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria represents “aggression against the Palestinian people.”

By Ebin Sandler, World Israel News



Iranian-bankrolled terror groups in Lebanon and Gaza issued statements on Monday calling to confront Israel over its plan to extend sovereignty over Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Hezbollah called the plan, which the U.S. appears to back, an “aggression against the Palestinian people,” The Associated Press reported.

The Lebanon-based terror group called for “unity” to “confront” the Jewish state, which it seeks to destroy.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh also sent a letter to Hezbollah terror boss Hassan Nasrallah referring to Israeli sovereignty as a “grave danger” to the Palestinians, who would retain control of the vast majority of Judea and Samaria under Israel’s sovereignty plan.

“The Palestinian people are capable of confronting this plan,” said the Hezbollah statement quoted by AP. The statement also reportedly called on Arab and Muslim nations “to quickly move to stop [Israel’s] continuous aggression against the Palestinian people.”

Under the sovereignty roadmap advanced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel will institute civil law in around one-third of Judea and Samaria, where half a million Jewish Israelis currently live.

The plan in theory conforms to U.S.’ Middle East plan, which promises the Palestinians $50 billion in economic incentives and an “independent state” in Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip, the latter of which remains a deal-breaker for those who fear Islamic terror groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah would become immediately entrenched in such an enterprise.

Israel is currently facing a surge in coronavirus cases, which has largely sidelined sovereignty efforts while the health crisis takes center stage.