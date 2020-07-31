Iraqi activist: ‘Israel will liberate Tehran before Iran liberates Jerusalem’

Iraqi opposition member slams Iranian excuse of ‘Palestine’ to recruit Iraqi youth just like ISIS does.



By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

An Iraqi opposition member leveled harsh criticism against Iranian intervention in his country, saying Iran is just like ISIS in trying to recruit Iraqi youngsters to its cause.

In a fiery debate aired recently on the Iraqi Kurdish television station Zagros TV, a former Iranian diplomat was assailed by Iraqi Sunni opposition activist Mustafa Al-Dulaimi, who said Iran’s presence in Iraq was “evil.”

“All I care about is my country. Iran can go and take away its evil. I don’t care about it. I care about my country,” Al-Dulaimi said in the TV studio confrontation that was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), an NGO that monitors media in the region and translates it into English to reveal what is not normally heard in the West.

The Sheikh slammed Iran over its attempts to recruit Iraqis in its longstanding goal of destroying Israel, including its annual “Al-Quds” (the Arabic name for Jerusalem) march, saying Iran was no different than ISIS.

“From 1979 and to this day, Iran has been giving us a headache about Israel, the Al-Quds Army [sic], and about how they are going to liberate… Israel is going to liberate Tehran before you liberate [Palestine],” Al-Dulaimi said, referring to the Iranian army’s “Al-Quds” [the Arabic name for Jerusalem] Force, which Iran has said would lead the battle to destroy Israel and liberate Jerusalem.

“Go liberate Palestine! Leave us alone for awhile. Enough. Your nonsense is not working anymore,” Al-Dulaimi told former Iranian diplomat Amir Mousavi, who was arguing on behalf Iran, claiming that it was Israel that invented Islamic terror.

“You [Iraqi opposition members] stand in our way… You are obstacles blocking the way to the liberation of Palestine. Israel invented you for the purpose of safeguarding its security. Israel invented you, ISIS, the Ba’ath Party, and other obedient [servants] in order to ensure its security. You are an obstacle blocking the path to the liberation of Palestine,” Mousavi said.

Al-Dulaimi fired back, saying Iran was waging a war of words against Israel to try and fool young Iraqis into following the ayatollahs in Tehran.

“Everything is clear now for everyone to see. It has become clear that Iran was talking in slogans – only empty words without [any intention] to implement them – in order to recruit poor youngsters. Iran does not differ from ISIS in its methods for recruiting youngsters,” Al-Dulaimi said.