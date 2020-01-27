ISIS vows to ‘fight the Jews,’ attack Israel as US prepares to release Mideast plan

The ISIS terror group disseminated an audio message Monday claiming it would attack Israel on the eve of the White House’s release of a Mideast plan focused on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

By Associated Press

The Islamic State group vowed in an audio message released Monday that its terror forces will start a new phase of attacks that will focus on Israel and blasted the U.S. administration’s plan to resolve the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

ISIS spokesman Abu Hamza al-Qurayshi urged in the 37-minute audio members of the terror group to carry out attacks against Israel. The message was released by the group’s al-Furqan media.

The audio appears to try to win the extremist group popularity in the region at a time when President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is expected to be announced in the U.S. soon.

The Palestinians have boycotted the Trump administration for two years and announced they will reject the much-trumpeted deal, despite their apparent lack of knowledge regarding its contents.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington Sunday night vowing to “make history” at a planned meeting with Trump for the unveiling of the deal.

The ISIS audio comes at a time when the terror group has suffered major defeats over the past year including the assassination of its leader and founder, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in a U.S. attack in northwestern Syria.

The extremists also lost in March last year the last sliver of land they controlled as part of their so-called caliphate declared in 2014 over wide parts of Iraq and Syria. After the death of al-Baghdadi, the group named in late October his successor as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.

“He and his brothers in all states have vowed to begin a new phase, which is to fight the Jews and restore all that they have usurped from Muslims,” the spokesman said about al-Qurayshi.

The message exhorted the “soldiers of the caliphate” especially in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and across the Levant to attack Jewish targets as they are near to Israel.

The spokesman added: “To Muslims and Palestine and elsewhere, be a main force in fighting Jews and frustrating their plans such as the Deal of the Century.”