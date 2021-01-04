Israel Aerospace wins contracts to upgrade South Korean Air Force jets

In an effort to extend ties, IAI’s Aviation Group also relocates manufacturing of business jet’s wings to South Korea.

By Udi Etsion, Calcalist

Israel Aerospace Industries’ Aviation Group won three avionic upgrade contracts for the South Korean Air Force worth approximately $50 million.

The upgrades, which include converting a used aircraft and retrofitting it with all or part of the avionic systems with new and advanced systems, are set to be carried out over the next two years.

South Korea has in the past purchased Heron UAVs from IAI as well as the Hetz radar system manufactured by its subsidiary Elta Systems.

In an effort to fortify ties with South Korea, a substantial defense client that procures most of its equipment from U.S. companies and is currently expanding its homegrown development and manufacturing capabilities, IAI’s Aviation Group recently relocated its wings’ assembly line for the company’s G280 executive jet, to Korea.

“The recent tenders won in South Korea reflects the Korean Defense Minister’s confidence in IAI’s Aviation Group. The Aviation Group seeks to expand its operations in South Korea, both as a supplier and as a client,” said IAI EVP and General Manager of Aviation Group, Yosef (Yossi) Melamed.