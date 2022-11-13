Israel condemns Ukraine’s support of UN resolution calling on ICJ to force an end to ‘the occupation’

Palestinian Authority envoy to the United Nations Riyad Mansour sits next to European Union representative at a meeting of the Special Political and Decolonization Committee at UN headquarters on Nov. 11, 2022. (AP)

Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine makes rare public criticism of Kyiv, after Ukraine votes in favor of anti-Israel UN resolution backed by Palestinian Authority.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel condemned Ukraine’s decision to vote in favor of an anti-Israel resolution at the United Nations last Friday, as Kyiv continues to pressure the Jewish state to provide it with advanced weaponry.

On Friday, Israeli ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, took Kyiv to task after the Ukrainian delegation to the United Nations voted in favor of a draft resolution in the General Assembly’s Special Political and Decolonization Committee backed by the Palestinian Authority’s delegation.

Brodsky took to Twitter shortly after the vote, calling Ukraine out over its U.N. vote.

“Ukraine’s support of the UN resolution ‘Israeli Practices’, denying Jewish ties to Temple Mount and calling for ICJ advisory opinion is extremely disappointing. Supporting anti Israeli initiatives in the UN doesn’t help to build trust between Israel and Ukraine,” Brodsky tweeted.

The resolution, which passed the committee by a margin of 98 to 17 with 52 abstentions, accused Israel of denying Palestinian Arabs the right to self-determination, negated Israel’s historical connection to the Temple Mount, and urged the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to render an opinion against Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria.

The countries that voted with Israel in opposing the resolution were Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Guatemala, Hungary, Italy, Liberia, Lithuania, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau and the United States.

The United Kingdom and France abstained.

All of the Arab states, including Israel’s new allies Bahrain and UAE, approved the anti-Israel measure, along with both Ukraine and Russia.

The draft resolution, entitled “Israeli practices and settlement activities affecting the rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the occupied territories,” claims Israel has violated ‘Palestinian rights’ to self-determination “from its prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the holy city of Jerusalem, and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures.”

It would ask the court for an opinion on how these Israeli policies and practices “affect the legal status of the occupation, and what are the legal consequences that arise for all states and the United Nations from this status.”

The call for a new opinion was one of six Palestinian-related resolutions approved by the committee on Friday.

The court’s opinions are non-binding.

Ukraine’s support for the resolution comes as Kyiv continues to press Jerusalem to transfer the Iron Dome missile defense system and other weapons to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government has thus far refused Israeli offers for a civilian missile alert warning system.