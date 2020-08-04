‘Israel does what’s necessary to defend itself,’ Netanyahu warns Hezbollah

“We hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this,” the Israeli prime minister warned the Lebanese terror group.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday warned the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah and others after Israeli forces thwarted an infiltration attempt from Syria by militants.

The Israeli military announced late Monday that it had struck targets in Syria after the militants tried to plant explosives in the Golan Heights. Israel killed the four suspects.

Netanyahu, who toured a military base on Tuesday, said Israel would not hesitate to take further action.

“We hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this,” he said.

The incidents come amid heightened tension on Israel’s northern frontier following a recent Israeli airstrike that killed a Hezbollah fighter in Syria and anticipation that the Lebanese terror group would retaliate.

Following the airstrike, the Golan Heights was hit by explosives fired from Syria and Israel responded by striking Syrian military positions and beefing up its forces in the area.

Last week, Israel also thwarted an infiltration attempt from Lebanon by Hezbollah terrorists, setting off one of the heaviest exchanges of fire along the volatile Israel-Lebanon border since a 2006 war between the bitter enemies.

Iran-backed Hezbollah is one of Israel’s most immediate threat.