Israel expects Germany will act to reduce annexation tensions in EU

Israel expects Germany will want to moderate extreme reactions from EU members.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Germany has come out against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s annexation plans, warning that it will harm relations with Germany and the European Union. However, Channel 12 reports on Monday that the Netanyahu administration estimates that Germany will act as a moderating influence in the EU to block actions against Israel.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will make an urgent visit to Israel on Wednesday, it was reported last week.

Maas will meet with Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Defense Minister Benny Gantz. He is expected to say that Germany opposes the plan to extend Israeli sovereignty over 30 percent of Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

Despite this, Israel reportedly is confident that Germany will work to reduce extreme reactions among other EU members who will urge an aggressive stance against Israel if it goes through with annexation. Germany is opposed to imposing sanctions on Israel, Channel 12 reports.

Germany is concerned, however, that annexation will create a heated situation in the Middle East.

“Germany is deeply concerned about the implications of annexing to the stability of the Kingdom of Jordan and after visiting Israel, the German Foreign Minister will also visit Jordan,” Channel 12 reports.

In order not to contribute to instability in the region, Israel estimates Germany will want to encourage a balanced approach.

The date of July 1, which Netanyahu has picked to bring forward his annexation plan in the Knesset, is also the day that Germany takes over the presidency of the EU.