Israel fails to act as Palestinians encroach on heartland

In Area C, which falls fully under Israeli control according to the Oslo Accords, the PA has been making inroads with virtually no interference from Israel.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

The Israeli civil administration, which is in charge of policy in Judea and Samaria, will present before the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee a plan to stop the takeover of Area C by the Palestinian Authority.

Israel’s Security Cabinet requested the plan a year ago, but it was only presented to to it last week in a secure meeting. That presentation was prompted by an earlier discussion in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee exposing the civil administration’s impotence in the face of the PA takeover, Makor Rishon reports.

In Area C, which falls fully under Israeli control according to the Oslo Accords, the PA has been making inroads with virtually no interference from Israel.

MK Zvi Hauser, chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said “In order to prepare for stopping the Palestinian takeover of Area C, we need to find a systematic method that enables us to manage the area.”

Hauser said the problem isn’t in the instructions but in their application, noting that a year ago the Security Cabinet had ordered Arab illegal building to be mapped and action taken to prevent it.

The civil administration is expected to come in for criticism at the meeting. According to Makor Rishon, it will be asked to explain why it immediately returned confiscated engineering equipment to the PA.

At the earlier committee meeting, the nonprofit Regavim, which monitors land issues in Israel, revealed that the PA had built in illegal highway to connect two Arab villages. While the villages are in Area B, a considerable section of the highway goes through Area C.

If there still those in Israel who aren’t aware there’s an enforcement problem in Judea and Samaria, this weekend’s news should have been a wake-up call as thousands of Palestinian Arabs simply walked through a tear in Israel’s security fence to head to the beaches in Tel Aviv, Jaffa, and Netanya.

Palestinian media covering the event pointed to an Israeli security outpost only a short distance away. The soldiers stationed there did nothing.