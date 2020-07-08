Israel foiled recent Iranian attacks on its embassies

Indian police forensics team investigates the bombing of an Israeli embassy car in New Delhi, India, Feb. 13, 2012. (AP/Kevin Frayer)

Channel 12 news reported that the Mossad prevented several attacks by Iran on Israeli embassies in Europe.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

In what appear to be revenge attacks, Israel’s Mossad spy agency has prevented several recent attacks by Iran on Israeli embassies in Europe and other countries, Channel 12 reported Tuesday.

The Iranian attempts to attack Israeli targets abroad is in apparent retaliation for alleged Israeli attacks in Iran and Syria and come amid growing frustration in Tehran over strikes on targets including those associated with Tehran’s military nuclear program.

The Mossad apparently collaborated with its counterparts in the unnamed countries to intercept the attempted attacks, Channel 12 reported.

No other details were revealed and none of the countries were named, but the military censor’s office allowed Channel 12 to report that the incident or incidents had taken place.

Last week’s mysterious blast at the Natanz uranium enrichment site set back Iran’s nuclear program by at least two years, a western intelligence source estimated.

Foreign media reports attributed the Natanz attack to Israel and with western intelligence officials saying the damage was significant, although Defense Minister Benny Gantz denied the allegations.

The report on the Mossad’s success is one of the stories recently made public, which also include a recent Iranian cyber attack on Israel’s water infrastructure and an Israeli retaliation that caused chaos at a major Iranian shipping port.

Those publicly revealed incidents are only the visible part of a clandestine war between Israel and Iran that is going on secretly, the report said, with the Iranians apparently losing patience over Israel’s successes.

Iran has a history of attacks on Israeli diplomatic missions, beginning with the 1992 bombing of the Israeli embassy in Argentina by the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group, which killed 29 people. Iran is also suspected of being behind the 2012 bombing attacks on Israeli diplomats in Thailand, India and Georgia

“The diplomatic pressure on Tehran—combined with the major distress of the Iranian regime due to the unprecedented economic and health crisis, and strikes in the cybernetic and covert domains—could push Tehran into response maneuvers and [could cause] mistakes[due to] pressure, and this could create surprises,” warned Col. (res.) Ehud Evental, a senior research fellow at the Institute for Policy and Strategy at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya.

In related news, Israel successfully launched its seventh satellite into orbit earlier this week, a craft that can scan the planet and provide timely intelligence and accurate data about potential threats. Israel is a member of a prestigious club of only eight countries in the world that have the ability to develop and launch their own satellites, giving Israel the independent ability to gather vital intelligence, especially about Iran.