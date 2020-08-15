Israel hits Gaza terror sites after incendiary balloon attacks

An explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike on a building in Gaza City, May 4, 2019. (AP/Khalil Hamra)

The Israeli military targeted sites belonging to the Hamas terror group, which included “underground infrastructure and observation posts.”

By Associated Press

Israeli aircraft and tanks hit several terror sites in the Gaza Strip late Friday, responding to an onslaught of explosive-laden incendiary balloons launched across the borderinto Israeli territory.

In a statement, the Israeli military noted that the targeted sites belonged to Hamas, the terror group that has ruled Gaza since 2007. They included “underground infrastructure and observation posts,” it said.

For all aggression emanating from Gaza, Israel holds responsible Hamas, with whom it has fought three wars and dozens of smaller skirmishes.

Over the past week, Hamas ordered Gazan operatives to resume sending the incendiary balloons toward Israel.

The balloons have started dozens of fires that damage Israeli farmland, harm wildlife, and destroy nature preserves.

In addition to the environmental carnage, the arson attacks have caused millions of dollars in economic damage.

Palestinians have used balloons, kites, and drones to carry out arson attacks, and terrorists even attempted to attach an incendiary device to falcon.