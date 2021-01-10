Israel launches 2nd-dose vaccine push, but serious corona cases spike

Injections of second doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine were set to begin for the public on Sunday, a mere three weeks after the nation’s inoculation drive began.

By Associated Press

Israel is the midst of its third national lockdown, which was recently tightened to shutter schools amid record highs on coronavirus cases.

The country Israel has seen a recent surge in cases despite unleashing one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns.

The country has given the first of two vaccine doses to nearly 20% of its population.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel has secured enough vaccines to inoculate the whole adult population by the end of March.

Netanyahu was the first Israeli to receive the second dose of the vaccine, which he got on Saturday

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein was injected with his second shot after Netanyahu.

Netanyahu has placed the vaccination drive at the center of his campaign for reelection. On March 23, Israel will hold its fourth nationwide vote in less than two years. In the meantime, he has called on Israelis to make “one last big effort” to halt transmission by adhering to the tightened restrictions.

On Saturday night, thousands of Israelis renewed weekly demonstrations against Netanyahu, calling for the long-serving leader to resign over corruption charges against him and his alleged mishandling of the coronavirus crisis.