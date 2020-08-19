Israel may kill Hamas leaders, Arabic site reports

The Egyptian delegation warned Hamas that Israel may return to its policy of targeted killings.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Israel may return to its policy of targeted assassinations. That was the warning delivered to Hamas leaders by an Egyptian delegation visiting the Gaza Strip this week according to a Palestinian source, reports Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, a London-based Arabic media outlet on Wednesday.

“According to the source, the Egyptian delegation conveyed to the movement the possible renewal on the Israeli side of the policy of assassinations against a number of the movement’s leaders,” the news site reported.

The Egyptians listed as possible targets Yahya Sinwar, current leader of Hamas, and Marwan Issa, chief of staff of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

Hamas reacted by issuing its own warning, the Arabic news site reports. They said if Israel returns to targeted killings, it would end any chance for a ceasefire and that Hamas had “something in its bag that would make Israel regret such a step if it does happen.”

Hamas issued a sent of demands to Israel, including the immediate opening of the Kerem Shalom crossing, increasing the number of entry permits granted to Palestinian workers from the Gaza Strip to 100,000, expanding the fishing area to 20 miles, among others. It also demanded that Israel allow Qatari aid to increase to $200 million.

Hamas, in an effort to force Israel to meet its demands, has restarted its terrorist activities after several months of relative calm. It has launched arson balloons and in just the last few days organized rioting along the border.

On Tuesday, incendiary devices ignited 39 fires in Israel. On Tuesday night, sirens sounded in the Israeli city of Ashkelon. A 55-year-old women and two girls, ages 7 and 10, were injured running to a bomb shelter.

In response, the Israel Air Force attacked a number of terror targets in the Gaza Strip belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization. One of Hamas’ special units was hit, the military said in a statement.