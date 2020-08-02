Israel sends Covid-19 aid to 15 countries in 3 continents

The countries included Guatemala, India, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Nepal.

By Aryeh Savir, World Israel News

Israel in recent months has extended aid to 15 countries around the world in an effort to assist the global battle against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Israel’s Foreign Ministry’s stated that the country’s efforts in assisting in the fight against Coronavirus “are diverse and far-reaching: Israel’s assistance has been sent to more than 15 countries in three continents, providing equipment and tech to help combat the pandemic.”

“We will continue to work with the world to defeat the disease,” the Ministry added.

The aid includes tens of gallons of alcohol gel, sanitizers, personal protective gear, handwashing stations, medical equipment, advanced technologies, and essential food supplies.

Most of the aid was sent through MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation.

“In the fight against Corona, there is no politics and there are no borders,” stated Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

The novel Coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 210 countries around the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) updated Saturday that there have been 17,396,943 confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world, including 675,060 deaths and 289,321 new cases.