Israel strikes Hamas tunnel following arson balloon surge

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned terror groups that Israel will defend itself without reservation.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces said it bombed a Hamas site in the Gaza Strip on Thursday night following balloons containing suspected explosives and incendiary devices launched over the border into southern Israel earlier that day.

The IDF said the strike targeted “underground infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terror group in the northern Gaza Strip.”

“The attack was carried out in response to the launching of incendiary balloons from the territory of the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory throughout the day,” said the IDF in a statement.

On Twitter, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned terror groups in Gaza that the Jewish state will defend itself without reservation.

“The State of Israel won’t accept any violation of its sovereignty or harm to residents of the south,” tweeted Gantz. “If the terror organizations still don’t understand, whoever tests Israel will be hit hard.”

According to the southern division of Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services, at least three brush fires were inflamed in the southern part of the country earlier on Thursday by the balloons, whose origin is unknown. No injuries were reported.

In related news, Palestinian protesters near the village of Turmus Aya in Samaria clashed with Israeli border guards on Friday.