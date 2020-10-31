Israel thanks Dominican Republic for weighing Jerusalem embassy move

“I thanked [the Foreign Minister] of the Dominican Republic during our phone call yesterday for this important decision and for the many years of friendship between our two countries,” tweeted Israeli official Gabi Ashkenazi.

By World Israel News Staff

On Saturday, Israel lauded a declaration issued by the Dominican Republic that moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem could be in the offing.

“I congratulate the foreign minister of the Dominican Republic, Roberto Alvarez, on the decision of the Dominican Government to consider moving their embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” tweeted Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi.

“I thanked him during our phone call yesterday for this important decision and for the many years of friendship between our two countries,” Ashkenazi added.

Ashkenazi posted the comments to Twitter in response to a statement issued by the Dominican Republic’s foreign ministry on Friday that it is weighing the move at the behest of members of the local Jewish community.

The Caribbean country’s statement referenced the fact that its embassy was located in Jerusalem until 1980.

Since 2018, countries that have moved their embassies to Israel’s capital include the United States, Guatemala, and Honduras.

Brazil opened a new trade office in Jerusalem and is also reportedly considering an embassy move.