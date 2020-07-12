Israeli Air Force launches new elite unit to fight Iranian aggression

Wing 7 combines existing special forces units and will be active in Israel’s efforts to thwart Iranian aggression in the region.

By World Israel News Staff

On Sunday, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) launched a new unit called Wing 7.

The new wing is a special forces entity that combines a number of current units, including Shaldag and Unit 669, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The unit was feted during an opening ceremony at the Palmahim base, not far from Tel Aviv.

Among the ceremony’s attendees was IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin.

According to a statement by the IDF’s Spokesperson’s Unit quoted by the Post, Wing 7 “was established in light of the operational need, changes, and expansion of threats in various arenas.”

The statement described the new wing as “a complementary and unique component to the IAF’s operations through special operations behind enemy lines, during routine, and in times of emergency to carry out aerial missions.”

The Post report also indicated Wing 7 would be active in Israel’s efforts to thwart Iranian aggression in the region.

While Israel rarely confirms or denies strikes on Iranian assets in Syria, experts estimate that the IAF and other Israeli forces have carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syrian territory since 2017.

At the end of June, Israel was blamed for an airstrike that killed seven at Iranian sites in Syria.

Israel has consistently reiterated that it will not tolerate Iranian military entrenchment in Syria. Iran bankrolls and trains terror proxies in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.