Israeli Air Force, US Air Force Central Command hold first joint drill

Israeli and US forces flew F-15 and F-16 aircraft to simulate combatting threats and increase operational readiness.

By TPS

The “Desert Eagle” exercise, the first of its kind joint exercise with the participation of the Israeli Air Force and the US Air Force Central Command (AFCENT), concluded on Tuesday.

U.S. Air Forces Central delivers dominant coalition airpower to secure and stabilize the CENTCOM area of responsibility.

The US military moved Israel from the US European Command’s (Eucom) area of responsibility to that of the US Central Command (Centcom) in January. Centcom focuses on the Middle East.

AFCENT forces landed and took off from the Uvda Air Force base in the south.

The exercise was led by IAF Squadron 133, with F15 aircraft, along with the US Air Force 494th Squadron. The enemy force in the exercise was simulated by Squadron 115 with the F16 aircraft.

The teams practiced jointly aerial, ground and combined threats while attacking targets.

“The exercise is part of tightening the strategic and long-term cooperation between Israel and the United States,” the IDF stated.