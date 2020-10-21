Israeli airline Arkia starts selling direct Tel Aviv-Dubai tickets

Arkia CEO Oz Berlowitz stated that the airline was “excited and honored” to be the first airline to start selling tickets for flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai

By Barney Breen-Portnoy, The Algemeiner

The Israeli airline Arkia announced on Tuesday it would begin offering daily direct flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai in early January.

Arkia — Israel’s second-largest airline after El Al — will use its Embraer 195 jets, which seat 122 passengers, on the route.

Arkia CEO Oz Berlowitz stated that the airline was “excited and honored” to be the first airline to start selling tickets for flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai following the recent signing of a normalization agreement by Israel and the UAE.

“The decision to open a flight line to Dubai was made after growing requests from our customers, private business clients and many requests from groups and conference organizers,” he noted.